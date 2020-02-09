Plancorp LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,887.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,813.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

