PLATINCOIN Price Hits $5.05 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00049845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $25.23 million and $9.42 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,096,866 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

