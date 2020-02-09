PlayChip Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $5,758.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $590.51 or 0.05811686 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023754 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00129726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039845 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.