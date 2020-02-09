Pluton Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $3,828.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00017656 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

