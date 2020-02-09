PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) is Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.35. 1,547,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

