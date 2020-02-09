PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $39,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

