POA (POA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.47 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, POA has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. POA has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $361,702.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.