Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,868 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners makes up about 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.9% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 586,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. 425,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

