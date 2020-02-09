Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,010 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.06. 7,454,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,289. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

