Pointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 196,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,942. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.