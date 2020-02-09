Polis 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,087.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and $11,087.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00008798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,509,400 coins and its circulating supply is 9,509,411 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.