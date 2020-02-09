Polis Market Cap Reaches $8.27 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00008595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Polis has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $20,656.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,514,226 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

