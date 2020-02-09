Polymath (POLY) Trading 45.9% Higher Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Polymath has a market cap of $15.46 million and $7.53 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges including UEX, DDEX, LATOKEN and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00759690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007472 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,763,328 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bitbns, UEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

