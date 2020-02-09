Poplar Forest Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,525 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 256,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,003,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,113,000 after buying an additional 299,360 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 137,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 506,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 348,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 141,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.