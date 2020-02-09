PopularCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market cap of $113,453.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00752843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062494 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007756 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,994,216,499 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

