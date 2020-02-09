Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Portland General Electric worth $50,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $60.65 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

