PostCoin (POST) Price Up 6.9% This Week

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $25,634.00 and $1.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008901 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

