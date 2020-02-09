PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,358.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $7,358.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,110.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.51 or 0.02265086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.04450598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00765884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00837822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009551 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00703783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,283,793 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

