PotCoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $8,085.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,050.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02231683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.04411168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00753604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00850122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00114684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009849 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00697205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,284,501 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

