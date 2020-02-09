Power Ledger 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bithumb and Binance. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $24.09 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Binance, LATOKEN, TDAX, ABCC, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Radar Relay, DigiFinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

