PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.36 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.