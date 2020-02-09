PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

NYSE PPL opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

