PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the period. PRA Health Sciences comprises about 2.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of PRA Health Sciences worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

