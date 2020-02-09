Presearch Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,460.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $94,460.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00765750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007450 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

