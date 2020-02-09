PressOne (PRS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.58 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. PressOne has a total market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $50,459.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

