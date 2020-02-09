Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

