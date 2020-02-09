PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.53 Million

Analysts forecast that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will report $46.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.06 million and the lowest is $46.00 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $49.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $169.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.07 million to $170.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $170.34 million, with estimates ranging from $167.25 million to $173.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRGX Global.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PRGX Global has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

