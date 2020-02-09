Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,392 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 147,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

