Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $122,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $1,925,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 34.9% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

