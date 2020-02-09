Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,439 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 22,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 81,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

