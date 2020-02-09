Primecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $693,601.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $693,601.00 and $3,651.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,637,993 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

