Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 108,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 225,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

