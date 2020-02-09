PRIZM (PZM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $780,252.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 29% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $148.49 million and approximately $780,252.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,143.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.55 or 0.04424383 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002015 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00750485 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008842 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

