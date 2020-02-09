ProChain Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, ProChain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProChain has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $629,895.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProChain token can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, OKEx and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00121066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC.

ProChain Token Profile

ProChain is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain. ProChain’s official website is chain.pro. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.