Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 4th Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,348 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of Procter & Gamble worth $440,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

