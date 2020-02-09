Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $96.70 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

