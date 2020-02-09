Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $128.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

