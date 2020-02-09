Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.8% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

