ProCurrency (PROC) Market Cap Reaches $6,443.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 144.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $6,443.00 and approximately $7,088.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded up 108.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Get ProCurrency alerts:

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,428,707 coins and its circulating supply is 104,353,826 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

