Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Position Reduced by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,423 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after buying an additional 308,210 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,528,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,700,000 after buying an additional 145,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

