Project Coin Achieves Market Cap of $15,371.00 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 637.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Project Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $15,371.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Coin has traded 189.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

