Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Cap of $30.22 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OOOBTC, HBUS and LBank. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and $4.33 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $592.23 or 0.05844967 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00129382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,651,357,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,408,484 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OOOBTC, HBUS, Huobi, Bitfinex and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

