Project Pai (PAI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.52 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HBUS and OOOBTC. Project Pai has a market cap of $29.89 million and $2.52 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.05751412 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00120580 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,651,485,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,535,984 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BitForex, LBank, Huobi, Bitfinex and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

