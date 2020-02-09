Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

