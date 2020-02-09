Propy Hits Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $369,622.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.