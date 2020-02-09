PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get PROS alerts:

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PROS by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,745 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,660,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PROS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRO opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. PROS has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PROS will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.