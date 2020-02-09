PROS’s (PRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

PROS (NYSE:PRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

NYSE PRO traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 1,196,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,282. PROS has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $75.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 64,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

