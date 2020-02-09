Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

