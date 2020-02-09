Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

PRU opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

