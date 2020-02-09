PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 98.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 47.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,887.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,813.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.